Cancer in remission and a free new car make Christmas merry for a St. John's family

For the past couple of years, the Youngs have put up their Christmas tree in the middle of November.

Ava, 9, has been battling leukemia, so her mom sets up the tree early in case they end up spending the holidays in the hospital.

"I am already sick of it," said Shannon Young, laughing as she stared at her Christmas tree.

Still, it has become tradition anyway.

Collision Clinic owner Glenn Hickey stands with Shannon Young and her daughter, Ava. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

Ava was diagnosed in 2015, and Young says it hasn't been easy since.

"You just don't know what's going to happen," she said. "It's the worst feeling in the world. I hope I never feel like it again."

This year, the tree went up early again, even though Ava's family knows she won't be in the hospital.

After years of turbulent Christmases past, the Youngs are looking at a merry Christmas present.

Two of them, in fact.

Ava's in remission.

On top of that good news, the Youngs got another gift Wednesday morning, and this one came with a shiny red bow.

The family was the recipient of the Collision Clinic's Car Giveaway; the auto shop handed over the keys to a reconditioned Kia Forte with a full year of vehicle registration and insurance.

Collision Clinic is giving away a reconditioned car to one deserving family today. This is the 15th year they’ve done this 🚘 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z15oQX0Gzj">pic.twitter.com/Z15oQX0Gzj</a> —@megdroberts

"It means everything," Young said. "At least we have a reliable vehicle now.… It just means everything."

For 15 years, Collision Clinic has given away a car to a family.

A committee of people picks the winner, and this is the fourth year in a row Young has applied.

Young was the winner of Collision Clinic's 15th annual car giveaway. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"This mother without question will rest a little easier and worry less," said shop owner Glenn Hickey. "I am sure that it's going to mean a lot to this family."

The gift couldn't have come at a better time for Young.

Her current vehicle has more than 300,000 kilometres on it, and it's running out of steam.

"I can't even put it into words, it's amazing that people do stuff like that," she said. "It just felt so good today."

