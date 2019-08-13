This St. John's woman is bringing cultural foods to new Canadians in need

Food programs in one St. John's neighbourhood were lacking culturally-diverse options, but a recent project is looking to change that. (Alex Boyd/Contributed)

When Cathy Pretty saw local food programs weren't considering the dietary restrictions of new Canadians in her neighbourhood, she decided to do something about it.

It was shortly after the record-breaking blizzard known as Snowmageddon that the St. John's woman founded a project as part of Eat the City, Food First NL's food assessment program.

"There are small things that you can do to be inclusive," Pretty said.

The historic storm — which plunged the capital city into a state of emergency and stranded many residents in their homes for days — is often cited as laying bare the reality of food insecurity in the city.

Shortly after the blizzard, Pretty noticed the meal assistance programs offered at Buckmaster's Circle Community Center, which include a school breakfast program and a meal program for seniors, were not taking cultural dietary restrictions into consideration.

For instance, Syrians in Pretty's neighbourhood follow halal diets, which prohibit pork, gelatin, vanilla extract, alcohol, and many other items.

Sara Crocker, program coordinator for Food First NL, says more work needs to be done to identify the specific dietary needs of minority communities. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

That's when Pretty decided to join Food First NL's network of food animators — a group of volunteers dedicated to sharing their passion for food with others across the province.

We are what we eat

As part of the program, Pretty spent 20 hours working with the Buckmaster's Circle Community Center, her partner organization.

Pretty began with a survey to determine which foods were needed, and where before setting out for the specialty stores in search of halal cheeses, cookies, and meats.

When she delivered the food bags to her neighbours, Pretty included descriptions of the items in Arabic, as well as translated material on food security programs and resources.

She remembers the smiles she got in return.

"It was overwhelming and it was a wonderful experience," she said. "You could feel the positive impact that they had made."

Food First NL speak with members of the community in the wake of Snowmaggedon. The historic storm highlighted the struggles of the food-insecure living in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Alex Kennedy/CBC)

Food First NL program coordinator Sara Crocker said Pretty was a natural fit for the food animator program's first cohort, which included 10 projects province-wide, from free food pantries to community composting.

She agrees with Pretty's assessment that dietary needs of minority cultural groups must be considered in food programming.

"A lot has changed in St. John's in terms of demographics," she said. "We know that cultural communities, Black, Indigenous and people of colour are really underserved in terms of access to food."

'We want to keep them here'

Pretty said considering the cultural restrictions surrounding food is important to help newcomers fully integrate into society, which Premier Furey says is a priority for the province.

His government announced in June it would be spending $8 million to attract 5,100 immigrants annually by 2026.

"You want to keep people in the province. We want to keep them here," Pretty said. "I think it's important to show that when you go to even your local grocery store."

Pretty said she's seen an influx of similar programs crop up since she first handed out those 10 bags in the winter of 2020. She's also noted a greater awareness of culturally-appropriate foods at events.

For instance, during a picnic held for Multiculturalism Day this past June, Pretty said, participants had a choice between a regular hot dog, and a chicken hot dog.

"These are small things that I'm talking about," Pretty said, "but I think it's an important topic."

