Fire ban issued for St. John's and surrounding area

St. John's and the surrounding area are under a fire ban as of Friday afternoon.

The St. John's Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) has issued a fire ban for St. John's and the surrounding area for at least the next week.

The ban encompasses the capital city, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Portugal Cove-St. Philips.

The region is currently under high risk of wildfires occurring, according to the provincial fire hazard index. That means wildfires may start easily, burn quickly and challenge fire suppression efforts.

The ban prohibits the use of backyard firepits, chimineas, charcoal barbecues and open fires.

Propane firepits and barbecues can still be used, but the SJRFD said it's important to stay safe if doing so. It recommends keeping a hose or fire extinguisher on hand.

The ban will last until at least Aug. 11, and conditions will be monitored over the course of the next seven days.