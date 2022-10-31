N.L. to replace aging St. Clare's Mercy Hospital in St. John's — but site, cost and timelines still unknown

The provincial government on Monday announced plans to replace St. Clare's Mercy Hospital in St. John's. (CBC)

The provincial government is planning to build a new hospital to replace the aging St. Clare's Mercy Hospital in St. John's.

Opened in 1922, the hospital is close to the city's downtown core.

But in a press release sent Monday morning, the provincial government said they haven't decided where they'll build the new hospital — but they are considering site of the former Grace Hospital just down the street.

The government said it is hiring consultants this fall to begin the planning, which will include "consideration for early learning and child-care resources," read the release.

"The replacement is in addition to the construction of the new adult mental health and addictions hospital, currently under construction at Health Sciences Centre," said the province.

"Construction of the new adult mental health and addictions hospital is anticipated to be completed in late 2024."

Earlier this year, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure issued a tender to improve and expand the emergency department at the Health Sciences Centre.

"The department anticipates awarding a contract on the redevelopment in the near future," read the release.

"The new infrastructure will help realign the delivery of acute-care services on the Northeast Avalon, increase access to healthcare and ensure the appropriate infrastructure is in place to meet future health-care needs."

