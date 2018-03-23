Former St. Bonaventure's accountant charged with fraud, forgery, breach of trust

The former accountant at St. Bonaventure's College has been charged with bilking her former employer over a period of nearly five years.

Kim Stagg, 32, is facing 10 charges — one each of fraud over $5,000 and criminal breach of trust, and four each of forgery and using a forged document.

According to court documents, the forgery charges relate to monthly bank statements for St. Bonaventure's College.

The fraud and breach of trust charges span a period from November 2013 through March 2018, when she was fired.

There was a brief appearance on the matter at provincial court in St. John's Tuesday morning.

Stagg wasn't present, but her defence lawyer indicated they expect there will be "substantial" disclosure forthcoming from the Crown.

The Crown attorney indicated to the judge that they just received the file from police on Monday.

'Relieved to see that the justice process has begun'

St. Bonaventure's officials steered requests for comment to a statement issued by Nancy Healey, chair of the college's board of governors, and Cathy Bennett, the interim president.

"Today we are relieved to see that the justice process has begun and charges have been laid against our former accountant," Healey and Bennett's statement noted.

"The issue has taken a toll on our school community. Trust was broken and that takes time to repair. We have been working hard to ensure the financial security of the school and have taken measures to ensure something like this never happens again."

That includes the hiring of a new chief financial officer, the establishment of a finance committee and "more robust internal controls."

The college says it has recovered "a portion of the loss through appropriate sources and there are additional actions being to taken to recover the remainder."

Healey and Bennett said the college would continue to work towards full recovery of the funds.

The statement did not put a dollar figure on the amount being sought.

'Significant misappropriation of college funds'

Last year, CBC News reported that St. Bonaventure's had referred "significant misappropriation of college funds" to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

In a statement issued at the time, the private school indicated it had "terminated its staff accountant effective immediately ... [and] the full extent of the activity is not yet known."

Stagg is listed as the school's accountant in an archived version of the St. Bonaventure's staff website from December 2017.

According to court documents, she now lives in Catalina, N.L.

The first students began attending St. Bonaventure's College in central St. John's all the way back in 1856.

It reopened in 1999 as an independent school, and has students from kindergarten through Grade 12.

