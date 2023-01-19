Witless Bay school closed Thursday after vandal smashes over 30 windows

Thirty-three windows at St. Bernard's Elementary School in Witless Bay were smashed Wednesday night, according to the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District. (Royal Canadian Mounted Police)

Police in Witless Bay are investigating vandalism at the town's elementary school after more than 30 windows were smashed late Wednesday night.

The RCMP say the alarm at St. Bernard's Elementary School went off just after 11:50 p.m. Wednesday. Officers who arrived at the school found it had been broken into.

A statement from the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said 33 windows were smashed and a number of fire extinguishers were emptied throughout the school. When district staff showed up to respond to the alarm, the statement said, a man was seen running away from the building.

The school closed Thursday morning as the cleanup process began, and staff and the district are working with a contractor to replace the windows and prepare for students to return.

Police are investigating.