St. Anthony gets new music studio — in the Boys & Girls Club

There's a new recording studio on the Northern Peninsula — and it's run by teenagers.

Located in the basement of the St. Anthony Boys & Girls Club and Community Youth Network (CYN), the studio is a common hangout for 15-year-olds Luke Reardon, Cameron Simms and Cole Thompson.

The boys are regulars at the centre and have been for years.

"Me and Cole have been at the Boys & Girls Club ever since we were three. We've always performed, played music here. And the fact that they got the studio for us now is really awesome," says Reardon.

Their band, fourfivefour, is using the new equipment to record their own original music. They're also producing a Christmas album with the kids at the Boys & Girls Club.

Carmella Rose is the executive director for the CYN. She says there was so much talent among the kids, she decided to "shoot for the moon" when asking for grant money for a studio. (submitted )

Carmella Rose, executive director for the St. Anthony CYN, says a music studio was a natural progression for the club.

"We saw a need a couple of years ago actually, because we had youth that had great voices, great skills, and we just didn't have the equipment to record them," she said.

"We thought we'd shoot for the moon this time, and in the process, help some of our youth who have that interest."

$10K donation for studio

The gear is thanks to a big donation from the International Grenfell Association.

The club received a $54,000 grant to renovate the building, including a new gym and performance area, with $10,000 going specifically into the studio.

Included in the equipment is a new iMac computer, recording software and microphones.

For Cameron Simms, who started dabbling with recording at age 10, it's exactly what they need.

"We can finally record our songs in good quality and be able to mix them ourselves and just produce music a lot more easier than we would have in the past," he said.

Thompson said he hopes the studio can help other musicians near by, as the next closest studio is a long way away.

"I don't think anyone here wants to drive five hours just to record one of their songs. There's also those young musicians who [don't] even have a drivers licence, so they can't go to a recording studio in Corner Brook."

The band is continuing to work on their music, with the hopes of releasing an EP early next year. The Boys & Girls Christmas album will be available for sale for the holidays.

There's a new music studio on the Northern Peninsula... and it's run by three teenagers. The CBC's Melissa Tobin has their story. 5:03

