More beds at St. Anthony hospital is good news, but problems remain, says committee

A community group says the provincial government's announcement of eight new long-term care beds for the hospital in St. Anthony is a good step forward, but doesn't do enough to fix the overall problems at the facility.

On Wednesday, the Department of Health and Community Services issued a release outlining the plan for the new beds, as well as other changes to health care in St. Anthony.

The eight long-term care beds will be installed at the Dr. Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital once renovations are completed and two new personal care attendants are hired, and the beds will help address the wait list for long-term care patients.

But Dean Strangemore, one of the organizers of the Save Our Hospital Action Committee, said it's not enough.

"Yesterday's announcement was a step forward for our hospital, technically it's given us our eight beds back, just in a different way," said Strangemore, referencing cuts in 2017 which removed eight beds from the hospital's acute care unit.

Following the cuts, patients were kept on stretchers in the hallway during an overflow situation, CBC News reported at the time.

But the new beds "don't deal with the staff shortages that are at our hospital right now in nursing, and it don't deal with any of the problems of none of our specialists coming back to our hospital," said Strangemore.

Strangemore said most of the beds, regardless of where they are, will likely be taken up by long-term care patients.

"If they take the eight long-term patients out of acute care now, that'll free up eight acute care beds … it's as broad as what it is long, it's eight beds," he told CBC Newfoundland Morning.

While Strangemore has been vocal in advocating for his hometown hospital, he hopes it wasn't outcry from him or anyone else that led government to make this decision.

The Dr. Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital in St. Anthony. (Google Street View)

"[These beds] should have been put back. I'm hoping government seen this without us having to speak up," he said.

"We service a big area, it's not only the St. Anthony hospital, it's called the Dr. Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital, it's in St. Anthony, but it services all of southern Labrador, all the Roddickton area, the Straits area, we service a fair-sized part of the population."

The Liberal government, just days before tabling its latest budget and weeks ahead of an impending election, said the eight beds being added to the hospital will be in addition to the 47 beds and 32 cottages at the John M. Gray Centre long-term care centre in St. Anthony.

Strangemore said the wait-list for the John M. Gray Centre has at least 25 names on it.

'There are no positions'

Labrador-Grenfell Health will also be hiring two personal care attendants for a Home First team in the coming weeks, who will work with clients with complex care needs in their own homes.

The province also announced plans for a new primary health care team to be established in St. Anthony, modeled after similar teams launched in the last year in Bonavista and Grand Bank.

If you've got enough nurses, why is there so much overtime being worked? - Dean Strangemore

Strangemore said all the announcements are positive change for a strapped health care situation on the Northern Peninsula, but there are still problems that need addressing, including the number of nurses who have left or retired and not been replaced.

The only job postings they see are for temporary backfill positions, he said; for example, filling in for someone on maternity leave.

"There are no positions. We were told the other day, our committee had a meeting with the CEO and we were told that we have no positions available for nurses because we have all the nurses we need," Strangemore said

"But yet, there's never enough nurses, there's nurses working overtime … If you've got enough nurses, why is there so much overtime being worked?"

Strangemore said his committee's work isn't done, and wants to ensure the survival of the hospital, bringing back specialist appointments and utilizing the lab.

