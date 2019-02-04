Not coming home year? St. Anthony may cancel event over lack of interest

A planned Come Home Year for St. Anthony this summer is on the rocks, as it looks like many people won't be coming home for the event after all.

"It's been disappointing, actually," Marilyn Walker, chair of the Northern Peninsula town's Come Home Year committee, told CBC's Newfoundland Morning of the response so far to the festival.

When interest for a Come Home Year, the first since 2015, was gauged, 1,300 people indicated they would attend, Walker said. But so far, with less than a month to go before a final decision on the festival must be made, only 300 people have registered — just 60 per cent of the goal.

Contracts with bands and audio providers have to be finalized by March 1, Walker said, which means there are just 24 more days left for registration before a decision must be made. If that registration goal isn't reached, she said, the festival won't happen.

"Right now it's in the people's hands, whether they want it."

Contract deadlines coming up

Come Home Year is an event held in many communities around the island, and elsewhere in Canada, to encourage people with a connection to the area to return home to visit.

A Come Home Year held in McIvers in 2017, the town's first such event, temporarily tripled its population.

St. Anthony held its last Come Home Year in 2015. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Interest seemed high in St. Anthony when the possibility of a 2019 Come Home Year was floated, Walker said, but a year into the planning the registration numbers aren't matching that early response.

That's a problem when contracts for big expenses, like music and audio for the arena, have to be signed soon, she said.

"With a festival like this, I mean, there's lots of big costs associated with it," she said.

The festival committee can't commit to those costs without having the needed number of registrations completed and paid for. Money will come in during the festival due to bar sales, she said, but the committee will receive only half of that.

"We can't go into a festival and end up in a deficit over it."

Procrastination a potential factor

Walker said she's not sure why registration numbers so far are much lower than expressed interest in a Come Home Year festival.

"Procrastination is the biggest one," she said. "People leave it until the last minute." Walker said she understands people have to wait to have vacation time approved, but added that registration fees can be refunded if someone is unable to attend after all.

Interest seemed high when a Come Home Year for 2019 was first explored, the committee's head says, but registration numbers have been low so far. (Submitted by Fred Woodman)

Part of the overall disappointment is the lack of response from some of the groups, like the chamber of commerce or economic development boards, which would most benefit from the economic boost of an event like this, Walker said.

"We've had so much in the community that's been cancelled because of this, so I'm just saying to everybody don't let this happen again," she said.

"It's great for everybody."

