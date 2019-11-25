Head of St. Anthony college campus arrested at school, charged with breaching order

The administrator at the College of the North Atlantic campus in St. Anthony was arrested two weeks ago and led out of the school by police officers.

Despite his departure in a police car, school officials are not saying whether Brad Pilgrim is still running the college campus, calling it a human resources issue.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said his arrest has nothing to do with his duties as the head of the campus. He is charged with breaching an undertaking.

It's the second time this fall he's been accused of breaching a court order related to a family issue.

Police say Pilgrim violated the terms of an emergency protection order in September.

According to the Newfoundland and Labrador provincial court website, those orders are issued in urgent situations when family violence is alleged to have occurred.

The College of the North Atlantic campus in St. Anthony offers five programs and has 22 employees. (College of the North Atlantic St. Anthony Campus/Facebook)

The first alleged violation resulted in more court orders. Police say Pilgrim breached those orders, resulting in his arrest Nov. 13.

He is now charged with breaching an order under the Criminal Code of Canada, as well as two breaches under the Family Violence Protection Act.

He's due in court on Dec. 10 for the first charge and on Dec. 12 for the other two.

Pilgrim is from St. Anthony, and started his career with College of the North Atlantic in 2005.

According a profile on the college website, he spent 2013-2015 working at the overseas campus in Doha, Qatar.

He took over the top job in St. Anthony in 2016.

