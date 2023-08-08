Parents of St. Andrew's Elementary students elated as N.L. drops distance requirement for bus rides

All students of St. Andrew's Elementary will be able to take the bus this fall. (Mike Moore/CBC)

A school bus advocacy group at St. Andrew's Elementary in St. John's has reached a happy conclusion in its drawn-out battle for transportation.

On Monday the province announced it's phasing out the 1.6-kilometre rule starting this fall — meaning the students who live inside that limit can now take the bus to and from school, instead of having to walk through snowbanks on busy roads over the winter.

The first phase includes 124 schools across the province, or about 50 per cent of schools. The remaining schools will have the distance rule dropped by next year.

Monjur Hasan, a parent of a St. Andrew's student who lives in an apartment complex on Crosbie Road, has been fighting for the rule change for the last three years. Several new Canadian families live in his building, which is 1.5 kilometres from St. Andrew's. That's about 30 students who couldn't avail of a ride. The government and school district repeatedly refused to provide busing, until now.

"The reaction is obviously very, very happy. There was a point we thought it was never going to come, we're never going to get a bus," Hasan said Tuesday morning.

"It came with a bit of surprise, with a bit of shock, but I'm very, very happy. It's really a lot for a lot of families."

Abdul Adam, whose daughter is heading to Grade 1 at St. Andrews this fall, said Monday's announcement was exciting for his family, adding his daughter was elated.

"It was a struggle for our kids to get to school, and there's so many families around who don't have any vehicles," Adam said.

"It was very difficult. At times I was walking in construction."

Under the old system, said Hasan, his kids, and many others, would miss school some days because of a lack of transportation.

"We're still waiting for the details but I hope it will out turn out nicely," he said.

Life improvement

Hasan and Adam said the bus ride will also improve their lives in other areas.

Adam said it'll be easier to find a full-time job now with one less problem to find a solution for every morning.

Hasan, who has been the voice of the many families living in his apartment complex, said everyone is feeling relief.

"I think this will resolve all those barriers," he said.

Adam said fixing the bus issue will also stop people from leaving the city.

"I've seen last winter so many people struggling to reach the school while it was snowing and it was really difficult," he said.

"Everyone is excited for their children to get the chance to get to school."

