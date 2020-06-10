How COVID-19 almost declawed a lobster fundraiser in a St. John's church

After 43 years of running successful lobster dinners at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church in St. John's, also known as the Kirk, organizers and volunteers had a pretty solid handle on how to smoothly serve 900 lobsters.

But the 44th annual Kirk Lobster Dinner was, pardon the pun, almost dead in the water.

"Essentially, we had to start off with an absolutely clean sheet of paper and so anything that we've done in the past, we threw it out the window," said Bruce Templeton, the Kirk's clerk of session.

The Kirk has been around since 1842 and the passionate Presbyterians at St. Andrew's aren't quitters.

The red brick church that now stands on Queen's Road was built following the Great Fire of 1892.

Gillan shows off what's in the take-away box. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

In that spirit, Templeton and the team who pull off the annual crustacean cook up were determined to make sure the 44th version happened.

"It pulls the whole congregation together," he said.

"The other thing that it allows us to do through this event is to be able to support Bridges to Hope and the John Howard Society."

Templeton said the lobster fundraiser is the biggest for the Kirk and over the years it has allowed them to help many charities and organizations.

This year the focus was on some in the downtown community where the church sits.

Mike Gillan has been volunteering his cooking skills to the church fundraiser for 14 years. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

However, it's not easy to pull off cooking up 900 lobsters during a global pandemic.

"Harder on the head, harder to plan," volunteer chef Mike Gillan said.

"We took it very seriously. We certainly did not want to cause any stress in the community over it."

St. Andrew's was in contact with Service NL and the department of health, sought out legal advice and had multiple doctors on site.

Due to COVID-19 the church stored hundreds of prepacked lobster boxes in this chilled truck. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

From there, the even harder part of preparing 450 meals was facing them.

"A few hundred pounds of potatoes, 15 dozen hard boiled eggs, 50 pounds of onions, 50 pounds of carrots, 50 pounds of coleslaw — let alone 900 lobster," Gillan said.

"We spilt the lobsters and crack the claws. Took a good few hours and it's physical work."

Rolling with the punches. Heather Saunders was one of 25 volunteers who showed up to fill up the lobster boxes. (Submitted by Derek Krunys)

Using the church hall and family bubbles in the congregation, teams assembled the dinners, with two lobsters to a box.

The final product would then be stored in a refrigerated truck. Volunteers outside would greet the vehicles at the allotted time for pick up, radio up to the crew at the chilled truck and then place them in the trunk, contact-free.

For long-time volunteer Andrew Halliday, its a chance to give back.

Normally he'd spend seven to eight hours boiling the lobsters, however this year the church hired the supplier — Taylor's Fish, Fruit & Vegetable Market — to do that for them.

This year, Halliday's 20th helping out, he's on the front lines greeting cars and trucks that pull up.

"It's a great community connection," he said.

"The money that we raise goes toward all of the work and activities that we are involved in, both here locally and in places around the world."

Long-time volunteer Andrew Halliday poses in front of St. Andrew's Church. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

It's also a nice taste of something normal for long-time customer Heather MacLellan.

"Everyone loves a Kirk lobster dinner," she said from the comfort of her car.

"My father, Roy MacLellan, was here the first year they had the lobster dinner … and we've been having lobster dinners ever since."

The event sold out long before it even started.

Putting it all together under COVID-19 conditions taught the church group a lot, and should the same restrictions be in place come wintertime, they are well prepared to help make holiday hampers.

There is little public glory in packaging up 450 lobster dinners, but the volunteers are happy knowing they've done a something to help out those in their community.

"I can't do an awful lot for society as a whole by myself," Gillan said.

"But when we get a group of us together, we can really make a difference."

