St. Alban's fish plant expected to remain closed

A long-time worker and union representative at Nature Sea Farms in St. Alban's fears there's no future for her fish plant.

Workers were told this week that the plant is not expected to open this fall, and the prospects are not much better next year, according to Bernadette Bowles, who worked in St. Alban's for more than twenty years.

"As of yesterday, no," she said on Tuesday. "Not this fall, and probably not next fall."

Bernadette Bowles has worked in the fish plant in St. Alban's for more than twenty years. She says all that work has taken a toll on her body, and it will be difficult for her to find new employment. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

None of the around two dozen unionized employees have worked a shift at the plant since April, when the Barry Group-operated plant went idle.

They have been offered work at another company plant in Harbour Breton — 80 minutes away — but only a handful were able to take it, according to St. Alban's Mayor Gail Hoskins.

None of these plants should be allowed to shut down at this point, not with an industry that is poised for humongous​ growth. - Gail Hoskins, Mayor of St. Alban's

That's left workers like Bowles trying to piece together enough money to scrape by.

"I worried the whole night last night," she said. " 'OK, my cheque came in today, who am I going to give the money to today?' "

Contract promises

The plant, while operated by the Barry Group, is housed in a building owned by the provincial government.

Union representatives say the building is leased to the company with a contract that includes provisions on how much fish product will be processed at the plant each year.

Neither the Barry Group nor the Department of Fisheries and Land Resources have responded to questions from CBC News.

St. Alban's Mayor Gail Hoskins says her town is still talking with the Barry Group in an attempt to have the fish plant in her community reopen. If she's unsuccessful, Hoskins says she'll have to start planning for make-work projects in her community to allow laid-off workers access to Employment Insurance. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"There's just not enough fish in the water right now," said Hoskins.

Further meetings between union representatives and the company are planned this week.

"We've been trying to put pressure on them, we've been having meetings almost every week, probably twice a week, since April," said Bowles.

'Really, really hard'

Hoskins says the plant shutdown is a drag on the entire town.

"It's a huge disappointment for these individuals, this plant has been operating for over 30 years," she said.

"They want full-time employment. And this community needs this. This is money spent locally at our grocery stores at our gas station or you know they're able to secure their mortgages and so on."

The St. Alban's plant processed farmed salmon grown by Marine Harvest. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Bowles has been drawing on Employment Insurance benefits, but says that's not enough to keep her home — where she lives alone — above water.

"By the time I paid my hydro bill, my phone bill, and my car insurance, that's it. I've got nothing left over, nothing to buy any groceries with," she says.

"And I have to go to a doctor's appointment in Gander on Friday which I need gas, don't know where I'm going to get it."

Future is bright: Mayor

Hoskins says she's hopeful the fish plant will reopen in the future, despite the "bump in the road."

"This is really the first time that there is no work, as of yet, for that plant," she said.

"None of these plants should be allowed to shut down at this point, not with an industry that is poised for humongous​ growth."

Without some help soon, Bowles says she'll be forced to take drastic measures.

"If nothing comes up, we don't get a project to do here to get our weeks, I might have to head to Alberta. Close up my house."