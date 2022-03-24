Bingo dabbers, volleyballs fly as St. Alban's community centre gets new life

The St. Alban's 50-plus Club played its first bingo game at the St. Alban's Community Centre in years in March. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Bingo hasn't been called in this building for years — but now the St. Alban's Community Centre is lighting up with the sights and sounds of the bingo caller, the tear-open cards and the bouncing dabbers.

For the first time in years, the St. Alban's 50-plus club is back home.

"We can come and go as we please," said Edith Organ, who leads the group. "We got our own space, and that makes a big difference."

Five years ago, the 50-plus club was kicked out of this building, a side-effect of a string of fires set by an arsonist who targeted public infrastructure.

The community school in a nearby community was struck, so students had to move here — and the community groups that called the building home had to move out.

Organ said her group survived with the generosity of the community, but there's still nothing quite like setting your own schedule.

"We went down to the fire hall but that was not conducive for us here, because there's times that the fire hall needed to be in use all week," she said.

"Then we went to the Lions Club, and if they got a paying customer come in, then we had to give up our day. So having our own space … it's effective that way."

Edith Organ, right, head of the 50-plus Club, says having their own space makes a big difference. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The seniors' club has just moved in, but over the past few months, the St. Alban's Community Centre has slowly been transforming.

Now that students have moved into their new school, just next door, groups that were in similar positions — making do with what other space they could find — have been setting up shop inside.

The area's Community Youth Network plans activities for children in the community every weeknight, and the new Bay d'Espoir Community Food Bank has set up an office too.

Town hall is up and running, and soon the area's community heritage group, cadets and legion will be using the building too.

"It's great to be back," said Mayor Rodney Kendall. "There's work to be done getting all the groups resituated in the building, finding space for everyone, getting them set up. Everyone's excited to be back, and we're looking forward to getting up and running again at full capacity."

'It's great to be back,' says St. Alban's Mayor Rodney Kendall. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Having space of their own means groups like the Community Youth Network can offer their full range of programming — and can make some partnerships with the other groups that can be found down the hall.

"We partner with the library for many programs, science nights, board room nights and the 50-plus club," said Lisa Willcott, the area's CYN director.

"If they're doing a potluck, they bring food out for the youth and the youth will make cupcakes for them. So, you know, it's a big community effort."

She said the group usually sees around 60 different children drop in over the course of a week, and they can now offer their sports, arts and wellness programs with more flexibility.

With more space to play in, the Community Youth Network branch in St. Alban's runs programs for children every weekday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The five-year wait to return to the community centre felt long, but now there's a bit of normalcy back in the community.

"It's been a bumpy five years for some groups. They've found spaces to operate, and some have not operated to the degree that they wish to operate," said Kendall. "But they're doing much better, and we're excited to have them back with us."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador