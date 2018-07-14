St. Alban's bridge replacement set to be ready by fall

Crews are working to replace the only bridge to St. Alban's, which was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew almost two years ago.

The new bridge will replace the old Swanger's Cove River Bridge, and is expected to be finished by the fall, according to the Department of Transportation and Works.

The Department of Transportation and Works is advising drivers going to and from St. Alban's to expect short delays while a temporary diversion is in place during construction of the replacement bridge.

A temporary bypass road and bridge put in place in the days immediately following the hurricane will be removed as part of this summer's work.

The department said Brook Construction Inc. was awarded the approximately $4.3 million contract for the entire project in July 2017.

Construction on the new bridge has started. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

At the time of the storm, the provincial government estimated repairs would cost $10 million as 13 communities, including St. Alban's, were cut-off by washouts on Newfoundland's south coast.

As of the 2016 census by Statistics Canada, the town had a population of 1,186.

Brook Construction Inc. was awarded the contract to replace the bridge to St. Alban's and remove the temporary one. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

