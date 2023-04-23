For Sri Lankans in N.L., New Year's happens in April — and it's all about community

The New Year's celebrations were started with the singing of both Canadian and Sri Lankan anthems, and with the lighting of two oil lamps. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Colourful food, traditional attire and smiling faces filled the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre in St. John's on Saturday night, as the local Sri Lankan community came together to celebrate its new year.

About 150 people went to the event organized by the Sri Lanka Association of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has held the event for years — but usually with much fewer guests, says association secretary Praharshi Jay.

"I never thought this is gonna happen because usually it's about 75 people," said Jay.

"We gather as families, friends.... All the Sri Lankans, we are one family here. So, this is our family and we are here to celebrate it together."

Sinhalese New Year, also known as Tamil New Year, is a major cultural event in the South Asian country. It is celebrated annually on April 13 and 14, and is connected to both the astrological movement of planets around the sun and the end of the harvesting season.

Since the dates fell on a weekend this year, said Jay, people were busy celebrating with their families at home, and the association decided to postpone its festivities by one week.

Due to pandemic restrictions, she said, this year's event is the first held by the association in two years. As the new year is all about connecting and strengthening relationships within the community, everyone was looking forward to it.

"Everybody here is busy, so we don't get to see each other a whole lot. The biggest part is getting to meet each other, seeing how they're doing, what's new with their families and to have some sort of fun," said Jay.

"So, that's why everybody was, like, super excited."

Manoj Dalpatadu and his wife Praharshi Jay are both involved with the Sri Lanka Association of Newfoundland and Labrador. As newly appointed secretary, this was Jay's first time organizing a big New Year's event. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Being able to come together and keep traditions alive, Jay said, is important and makes people feel connected, despite being far away from Sri Lanka.

"We feel like we have somebody to celebrate things with," she said.

"Some people are by themselves here. So, when you have this sort of event, it brings everyone here. And if you need any support, anything, by all means, we are ready to help as a community."

An important part of the celebrations is traditional Sri Lankan food. Volunteers worked tirelessly in the kitchen, making sure that nobody went hungry. One of them was Jay's husband, association committee member Manoj Dalpatadu.

He was in charge of making a traditional Sri Lankan drink called falooda.

"It's made with milk, rose water and chia seeds and jelly," Dalpatadu said. "And if you really want to make it sweeter, you can add a scoop of ice cream. That makes it even better."

Manoj Dalpatadu was in charge of a traditional Sri Lankan drink called falooda that's made with milk, rose water, chia seeds and jelly. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

Preparations for the event, including meals and decorations, kept volunteers busy for about two months, he said.

Yet, before guests enjoyed food and games, the event was started with the singing of both Canadian and Sri Lankan anthems, and the lighting of oil lamps.

Asoka Samarasena, president of the association for the past 15 years, said that's a tradition in Sri Lanka done for all important functions, with New Year's being a major one.

"It's celebrated by all Sri Lankans. The Sinhalese, the majority, the Tamils and the Muslims and everybody else who are in Sri Lanka celebrate this because they're all part of the greater community," said Samarasena.

"This has been happening for generations and generations."

Asoka Samarasena says Sri Lankan New Year is an important cultural event for the entire country, and it's important to pass on traditions to children growing up in Canada. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

In Sri Lanka, said Samarasena, people stop working and eat milk rice, a traditional meal that consists of rice and coconut milk. Children, he said, visit their parents and relatives to pay their respects and get blessings. Families and neighbours exchange food, and children receive gifts and money from family elders.

Those traditions are important to pass on to the next generations in St. John's, Samarasena said.

"We show our little children what happened in Sri Lanka, and bring part of that heritage and culture to them," he said, "so that they understand — this is what the New Year stands for."

