Sri Lankan community at MUN comes together to mourn after attacks at home

The bombs that killed more than 250 people in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday went off half a world away from St. John's, but the attacks were close to home for the city's Sri Lankan community, who are planning a Friday evening vigil in memory of those killed.

The event, organized by the Sri Lankan Student Association at Memorial University, begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at The UC Landing at MUN's St. John's Campus.

The gathering will give the Sri Lankan community a chance to come together and grieve with the wider support of the university, Eranga Fernando told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"I know that many people are mourning with us right now regarding the attacks and for the people who have lost their life," Fernando said.

"So this is a chance for everyone to come together and pray for these souls, for the people who are killed, and share their grievance with us. And that would be a great help for us as well."

'It's really shocking'

Fernando and his wife heard the news early on the morning of Easter Sunday after returning from church services, and Rajeevan Arun and his wife found out when they woke up that morning.

Both men said the distance, and the Sri Lankan government's shut down of social media sites, initially made it difficult to reach home for news and to ensure that friends and family were safe.

Guards stand outside St. Sebastian's Church in the western coastal town of Negombo, just north of the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo. It was one of the sites targeted by the bombings and remains closed indefinitely while investigators work. (Lily Martin/CBC)

Nobody in the city's Sri Lankan community lost a close relative in the suicide bombings, Fernando said, but some have more distant relatives who died or were injured.

This type of attack, allegedly involving people from outside the country, is new for Sri Lanka and was unexpected, Arun said.

"It's really shocking," Fernando said.

"We experienced terrorist attacks during the last civil war and we finished that [ten years ago]. All the communities were living happily and now this has come back, so it's a shock to all people."

Thinking of home

It has been nearly a week since the suicide bombings, which targeted churches and hotels. The Sri Lankan government has urged people there to avoid mosques and churches due to warnings of possible car bomb attacks, and the military is searching and providing security as police continue to search for 140 people believed to be linked with ISIS, which claimed responsibility for the bombings.

All the communities were living happily and now this has come back, so it's a shock to all people. - Eranga Fernando

The mood at home is fearful but calm, and people are mourning and supporting others who have lost friends and family in the bombings, said Fernando.

Earlier this week, the Canadian government updated its travel advisory to Sri Lanka to advise against non-essential travel to the country. However, both men said that if they were able to go home right now, they would do so.

"If I could have visited and go to the funerals, that would be a great relief for us," said Fernando, whose hometown is near one of the bombing sites.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador