Squish is the way this band of storytellers sees the world

The Dictionary of Newfoundland English defines the word "squish" as meaning "askew, out of alignment, or diagonally awry."

But according to Dave Paddon, "squish" simply refers to the way that the members of From Stage to Stage see the world.

"We're not quite sure why nobody else can see things that way," said Paddon. "To us, most things are squish."

From mustard pickles to moose

Paddon, Dave Penny, Harry Ingram and Hubert Furey, the members of From Stage to Stage, have been telling stories, mostly humorous, mostly rooted in Newfoundland and Labrador life, together in front of live audiences since 2013.

Their latest album, Squish, is a collection of recording from their popular annual spring shows at the LSPU Hall in St. John's, recorded between 2013 and 2019.

The tales on Squish address everything from the discontinuation of Zest mustard pickles in 2016 to the fictional adventures of Jerome, a moose that wanders into a residential neighbourhood in St. John's.

Itching to get back out there

Even though their stage shows have been put on hold during the pandemic, Paddon said, the four members of the group have been busy.

Furey, the eldest member of the group, continues to write recitations and books. Ingram is also working on a book. Both Paddon and Penny are working on new recordings of their recitations.

Paddon said he's been scratching the performing itch by participating in Zoom online storytelling sessions with performers from all over the world.

But nothing, he says, beats being on a stage with his three buddies in front of a live audience.

"That's the best part of it, for sure."

