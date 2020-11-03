Crash near Springdale Junction kills 26-year-old woman

A woman from Flower's Cove who was the passenger in an SUV that lost control and collided with a pickup truck near Springdale Junction on Monday afternoon died at the scene, say police.

The RCMP said Tuesday afternoon the SUV was travelling west on the Trans-Canada Highway when it lost control and crashed into the oncoming truck.

The SUV came to a stop after going over an embankment on the side of the highway, according to police.

A 26-year-old female passenger in the SUV died at the scene. Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All the people in the vehicles were wearing seatbelts at the time, police said. Rain was falling at the time of the crash and the roads were wet .

The office of the chief medical examiner has been tasked for the investigation.

