Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nfld. & Labrador

Both drivers dead in head-on collision near Springdale campground

The RCMP responded to the accident before 9:30 a.m. after two vehicles collided near the Blue Canoe Campground.

64-year-old died at the scene Saturday morning

CBC News ·
Police in Springdale say a 64-year-old man died in a head-on collision near the Blue Canoe Campground on Saturday. (CBC)

Two men died in a head-on collision near a Springdale campground Saturday, the RCMP said Monday.

Police said roads were wet with heavy rain and there was a buildup of water at the time of the crash.

Police responded to the collision before 9:30 a.m. NT after two cars collided near the Blue Canoe Campground.

One of the drivers, a 64-year-old man, was the lone occupant of his vehicle and died on the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old man, later died in hospital.

The RCMP had said in an earlier statement that only the 64-year-old man had been killed. 

A passenger in the second vehicle was also brought to hospital with serious injuries. There was no update on the person's condition Monday.

A police traffic analyst was working at the scene. The RCMP said it also been working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as part of its investigation. 

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now