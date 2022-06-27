Both drivers dead in head-on collision near Springdale campground

Police in Springdale say a 64-year-old man died in a head-on collision near the Blue Canoe Campground on Saturday. (CBC)

Two men died in a head-on collision near a Springdale campground Saturday, the RCMP said Monday.

Police said roads were wet with heavy rain and there was a buildup of water at the time of the crash.

Police responded to the collision before 9:30 a.m. NT after two cars collided near the Blue Canoe Campground.

One of the drivers, a 64-year-old man, was the lone occupant of his vehicle and died on the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the second car, a 19-year-old man, later died in hospital.

The RCMP had said in an earlier statement that only the 64-year-old man had been killed.

A passenger in the second vehicle was also brought to hospital with serious injuries. There was no update on the person's condition Monday.

A police traffic analyst was working at the scene. The RCMP said it also been working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as part of its investigation.