4 cabins torched near Springdale, and the owners want answers

Four cabins northeast of Springdale have been destroyed by fire — and for one owner, it's the second time in two years.

Lester Roberts says a cabin he owned for decades was razed by fire two years ago, after he received an anonymous call warning him it would happen.

"I came down here and the RCMP came down with me and I give him the statement on everything and what happened and whatever. He took pictures of it," he said.

"And that's all that came out of that. We didn't hear anything afterwards."

Now it's happened again to Roberts, and three other owners, in the same area of Ward's Harbour, about 20 kilometres northeast of Springdale in central Newfoundland; not just the cabins were torched, but also a generator, storage sheds and even an outhouse were set afire.

This is all that's left of a cabin owned by Roberts and a friend. (Troy Turner, CBC)

"You come here to the cabin and you meet one another," said Roberts. "You have a little party or have a little meal — get-togethers. It was enjoyable."

After his cabin was burned two years ago, he built an addition onto a friend's cabin for them both to use.

The four destroyed cabins were 40 to 50 years old, all sitting in an area not much larger than a soccer field, but separated by trees and laneways.

The news was devastating for John Oxford, whose family made Ward's Harbour a regular getaway. Because of the separation of the cabins, the owners believe it's clear the fires were deliberately set, and they want answers.

"This is unbelievable," he said. "What kind of nerve you got? Our kids are devastated. They dearly loved it down here — dearly loved it."

John Oxford wants to know who's responsible for fires that destroyed four cabins. (Troy Turner, CBC)

Oxford and his family spent this past weekend at the cabin, returning home to Springdale on Sunday evening just after supper.

Mid-afternoon Monday, he received a call from a friend who heard the cabins were destroyed, and he was soon headed down the road to Ward's Harbour. Before he took the turn into the area, he saw the smoke and smelled the ashes.

"Now when the winter hits and we're getting on the Ski-Doos and stuff, what's the point to come down here? There's nothing here. We come down for a ride and look at it, and start feeling bad all over again?"

The cabin owners hope police will find those responsible. Springdale RCMP confirmed to CBC that they are investigating and consider the fires suspicious.

