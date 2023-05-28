Spring waters on ice, in this week's photo gallery

The rough, craggy shoreline of rock meets the rough, craggy sea of ice near Twillingate. (Submitted by Doreen Dawe)

It seems counterintuitive that some of the greatest spring sights to see in Newfoundland and Labrador involve ice, but here you have it.

Enjoy these images captured thoroughout the province this week, and then scroll to the end to find out how you can submit your pictures for next week's gallery!

Like ducks! Well, I hope you like ducks anyway, but regardless this flock is having a fully duckish day in Conception Bay. (Submitted by Greg Horner)

Clear skies and clear waters running into Bay Roberts in this view from the Heritage Trail. (Submitted by Derek Marshall)

Perhaps one of the defining features of Newfoundland and Labrador, for good and bad, is our remoteness. This is rarely illustrated so beautifully in its favour than in this photo of Trouser Lake near Nain from Connie Boland. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

It's some day on clothes (or just in general) in Perry's Cove near Carbonear in this cozy scene. (Submitted by Lisa Piercey)

This bird is just one of many flocking to Twillingate for the early iceberg season this year. And I mean, who wouldn't? (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The sun sets over the ice-chilled waters of Back Harbour, Twillingate. (Submitted by Linda Smith)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken, and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.