Tourists have a way better attitude about lamentable wintry spring weather

Spring must just be a state of mind — because it sure as heck isn't a season.

At least, not in Newfoundland and Labrador.

May 22 has rain, drizzle and fog (lovingly known as RDF), and even — you guessed it — snow.

Locals have just about had it, and took to Twitter to lament their forecast blues.

Other parts of Canada have had sightings of people in shorts and T-shirts.

Gorgeous view of St. John’s from Admirals Green in Pippy Park today 🤬. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/a_brauweiler?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@a_brauweiler</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EddieSheerr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EddieSheerr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianWalshWX?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianWalshWX</a> <a href="https://t.co/VW00wqviVr">pic.twitter.com/VW00wqviVr</a> —@dianeindoha This is sickening <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> 🤢 <a href="https://t.co/Uq1Ds0pS8J">pic.twitter.com/Uq1Ds0pS8J</a> —@stobincbc DIS-GUS-TING!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/jnOC5OOijM">pic.twitter.com/jnOC5OOijM</a> —@MusicallyKeri

Places like Vancouver, for instance. That's the city Walter and Linda Sellmer call home.

And they left it. To come to Newfoundland. In May.

And they aren't even upset about the weather.

"I've been here before. It's a pretty spectacular sight, even in this weather," said Walter Sellmer.

"We looked at the weather. We knew it was gonna be kinda indifferent, to say the least. But hey, it is what it is."

Linda and Walter Sellmer are used to winter weather. In winter. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Linda Sellmer, meanwhile, was just happy to see her first icebergs.

"I'd never been here and I'll take this weather over the crowds. This was our schedule, so it's fine. We can see," she said, squinting through the fog up on Signal Hill to spot an iceberg in the Atlantic below.

"I'm impressed, and I understand it's a small one.… We're skiers, this is OK. We've skied in worse weather than this."

Eff all of this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Aprilsnowbringsmaysnow?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Aprilsnowbringsmaysnow</a> <a href="https://t.co/4oM5Dl9n8Q">pic.twitter.com/4oM5Dl9n8Q</a> —@JonnyHodds

Tourists like Eric and Angela Stackhouse of Meaford, Ont., definitely have a healthier attitude than locals about this weather.

"We came for the view," said Eric Stackhouse with a laugh. He and his wife set out Wednesday morning to walk up Signal Hill to take in the sights.

At least, what sights could be seen through the pea soup-thick fog.

Angela and Eric Stackhouse were thrilled, not disappointed, to be in Newfoundland, despite the weather. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

"If you look over the side there, there is a little iceberg down in the water. And we've seen a lot of fog — beautiful fog. The best fog we've seen in Canada, we think."

They were at least prepared for the possibility of chilly weather.

The snow was a surprise.

Lovely spring flowers, covered in snow. Great. (CBC)

"We kinda knew it would be cool. We didn't expect heavy snow and a downpour and lots of fog, but it's been nice," said Eric Stackhouse.

"Every day is a good day. As long as you wake up in the morning, it's a great day. You can't go wrong from that point on. Everything in life is right between your ears, right? It's all what you make of it yourself. And we just love it."

Angela Stackhouse wasn't about to let a little RDF get in the way of enjoying her 65th birthday in St. John's.

"Happy birthday to me!" she said with a laugh. "I've got my long johns on, so I'm good.

"I thought, see some icebergs, maybe see a whale or two. What the heck?… What better way to spend your birthday, doing something different, just taking in the sights and taking in the local hospitality?"

You really have to love walking in Bowring Park to go out there on a day like this. (CBC)

Their trip ends Thursday, when they fly back to Ontario.

But their St. John's trip is definitely one to remember.

"Life's too short to be miserable, so just get out and enjoy it and be happy."

So we are having a fine spring day here, as you can see. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sprinter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sprinter</a> in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/newfoundland?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#newfoundland</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyt?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyt</a> <a href="https://t.co/t9jkBKtHPn">pic.twitter.com/t9jkBKtHPn</a> —@jsopercook

