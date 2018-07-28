Boil water advisory issued for Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents on Spring Gulch water supply

Happy Valley-Goose bay residents receiving water from the Spring Gulch supply on the 5 Wing Goose Bay base have been advised to boil their water.

According to a notice sent Saturday by 5 Wing Goose Bay, the advisory is effective immediately.

Heavy thunderstorms in central Labrador caused flooding, the notice said, which caused excess surface water from the sandy soil around Spring Gulch to flow into the water supply.

In late June, Happy Valley-Goose Bay's mayor Wally Andersen announced that residents in the Valley area of the town would be getting their water from Spring Gulch on the 5 Wing Goose Bay base.

Valley residents had previously been getting their water from the municipality's treatment facility, until it was shown to contain a higher concentration of cancer-causing organic chemicals than water from Spring Gulch.