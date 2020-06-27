Province changes sporting guidelines to allow play between neighbouring communities

The provincial government has made changes to guidelines for sports during Alert Level 2 of Newfoundland and Labrador's pandemic recovery plan.

SportNL, an organization supporting amateur sport in the province, says the amendments come after people within the sporting community expressed their concerns over certain restrictions; particularly, a rule that said teams from neighbouring communities could not play against each other.

Government guidelines now allow single games between teams from neighbouring communities, as long as the 50 person maximum gathering rule is followed, along with all other public health guidelines.

According to a release from SportNL, tournaments, provincial championships and back-to-back games in a normal tournament style cannot take place due to gathering restrictions and concerns for crowding.

ALERT LEVEL 2 UPDATE! A Big Step forward for Sport in our Province. For a more in depth look a at the Sport Guidance, please visit <a href="https://t.co/xMhpyi0UQs">https://t.co/xMhpyi0UQs</a> <a href="https://t.co/ytMuOgibwW">pic.twitter.com/ytMuOgibwW</a> —@sportnl

There will also have to be at least 30 minutes between games to allow spectators and participants time to leave, and for equipment and frequently touched surfaces to be properly cleaned.

Game organizers are to keep records of all players, coaches, trainers, and officials for two weeks to be used for contact tracing, in the event it's needed.

Baseball relies on regionalization

Kristyn Coley, executive director of St. John's Minor Baseball, says their female program relies heavily on regionalization, and without it the organization might have been forced to cancel all female programming for the season.

"All star teams would've been modified, but because we have such large numbers within St. John's, we would've been able to salvage some sort of programming, but females would've been a little bit tougher," she said.

At the end of the day, we didn't want to tell a kid they couldn't play because of their postal code. - Kristyn Coley

Coley also serves as metro director for Baseball Newfoundland and Labrador. She said in communities where there are fewer players, it would have been near impossible to play without allowing games between neighbouring communities.

"We've worked really hard the past couple of years to have a strong regional presence, and that would've fell by the wayside for this year, so for other associations it would've been pretty grave," she said.

According to Coley, baseball games will look a little different than they did last season, but the program will run very similarly to the way it has in the past.

"We are St. John's Minor, but we have huge representations from Torbay, Portugal Cove … Mount Pearl has a huge percentage of their kids [who] live in Southlands, so technically they're [from] St. John's but they play in Mount Pearl … it was going to be dicey," she said.

"At the end of the day, we didn't want to tell a kid they couldn't play because of their postal code."

