Jason (Spoons) Hanrahan is a one-man kitchen party

There aren't many kitchen parties happening these days, but Jason Hanrahan is keeping the spirit alive with just a pair of spoons.

Hanrahan is a virtuoso spoons player and veteran performer at community festivals around the Burin Peninsula. He recently had a viral hit on Facebook when he posted a video of an arm-bending performance (backed up by a recording of Simani classic Husky Reel).

Grab a pair of spoons from your kitchen and take a lesson from the master, but be glad if you can just keep the beat. Hanrahan has spent a lifetime mastering his dazzling moves. He also plays a custom-made set of wooden spoons that he carved himself.

