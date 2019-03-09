Big sponsorship difference between figure skating and hockey, says sports mom

Youth sports struggle without sponsorship, and sponsors often gravitate toward the largest audiences. In Canada, hockey is the biggest sport, according to Troy Croft, executive director of Sport NL. (PhotoStock10/Shutterstock)

Parents of child athletes already know about the high price tag that comes with registration, equipment and in many cases travel fees that ride on the coattails of youth sports.

But one parent with a son in minor hockey and a daughter in figure skating says things aren't adding up in terms of sponsorship support.

Tina Murphy told CBC News the overall cost of both sports is similar, but minor hockey teams have the majority of their costs covered by corporate sponsors, while figure skating is viable only through constant fundraising. The rest of the money comes out of parents' pockets.

"I guess this just occurred to me this year as my daughter picked up synchronized skating, is that the amount of fundraising required for synchronized skating far exceeds the amount required for hockey," Murphy told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I know some people might find that surprising, but the reality is that for synchronized skating we have not been able to attract any corporate sponsorship at all in terms of helping fund their travel cost or any required clothing that they would need for their team."

Murphy said it's fabulous there is always tremendous corporate sponsorship available for hockey, but she can clearly see a difference in support between the two sports, and it's becoming apparent to her children.

Croft says youth sports suffer from lack of sponsorship in general, regardless of gender. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Murphy said her daughter is now getting old enough to begin noticing how much more fundraising effort is required for her sport rather than for her brother's hockey. Tickets, cookie dough, candles, bingo tickets and bottle drives are what the family needs to do to help pay for figure skating. Every penny is raised by the families, she said.

"Her brother has not had that level or amount of fundraising required to support his sport," she said.

Last season, Murphy said, the hockey team organized the provincial tournament for that year. The entire cost of the tournament was covered by sponsorships, and the teams involved came away with T-shirts or jackets as keepsakes.

"I don't think it's intentionally a gender issue, but you can't help but draw those conclusions when you look at the gender dominance in those two sports," Murphy said.

"I think for young girls out there who are involved in sports, I think at such a young age is when we really need to be showing them that they're equal and that their sport matters."

Globally it's an issue

Troy Croft, executive director of Sport NL, told CBC News the divide between female and male sports isn't just a local challenge but a global problem.

Sponsorships are hard to come by in minor sports on both sides, he said, unless a team or club is lucky enough to have a parent who may be connected to a sponsorship, and he doesn't believe the level of support is there to relieve parents of all expenses that come with youth sports.

"We have 55 provincial sport organizations under our umbrella. There's a lot of teams, there's a lot of groups out there that are always calling us looking for sponsorship dollars — both male and female," Croft said.

But Croft also said sponsors want bang for their buck and they'll go where the biggest groups are, using Tim Hortons as an example. The coffeeshop chain sponsors an entire age level of minor hockey across Canada, not just a single team.

"You look at a lot of individual teams, and a lot of them, regardless of gender, I think there's a lot of teams struggling out there for sponsorship dollars," he said.

"Hockey is just the biggest sport in the country, so obviously people gravitate toward that, especially sponsors."

