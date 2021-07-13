Eviction looms for Harbour Grace community groups, with no owner in sight for their building

The SPLASH Centre in Harbour Grace opened in 2001 and has operated out of the former Harbour Grace Primary School since 2014. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A building in Harbour Grace used by several community groups faces closure in September, with one of its tenants fearing their services could be lost if no owner steps in to take it over.

The building, once the site of Harbour Grace Primary School, is home to the SPLASH Centre, a youth-support organization that has been operating since 2001 and relocated to the former school in 2014.

The property is owned by the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District, but in July the school board told occupants it's looking to sell by mid-September — news that didn't come as a total shock to the team that runs SPLASH.

"We've known for some time now that the school district wanted to divest themselves of this building," Hayward Blake, a member of the centre's board of directors, told CBC News on Tuesday.

The NLESD offered the building to the Town of Harbour Grace at no cost, Blake said, an idea the centre approves of.

"If the town were to take ownership of it, then we would ask that they would lease it to us and we would then operate it and assume all operational costs for the building," Blake said.

But what sounds like a straightforward solution hasn't materialized, and Blake fears the SPLASH Centre's programs — which include a drop-in centre, a day camp, tutoring and mental health supports — could come to an end.

The building is also home to a Royal Canadian Legion branch, the Communities Against Violence office and some Eastern Health programs such as a breastfeeding clinic.

'We cannot afford it'

The building is in need of repairs, most notably for its leaking roof.

Liberal MHA Pam Parsons, who represents the district of Harbour Grace-Port de Grave, said the provincial government will kick in the cash to fix the roof, to the tune of about $350,000.

"It's my understanding now, based on the back and forth, that government has offered to come to the table to repair this building," Parsons said.

Despite that offer, the mayor of Harbour Grace said the town is in no position to take on ownership, although the council supports the community groups and their programs.

Mayor Don Coombs said the town is already struggling to pay its bills, and outside of a free building and free roof renovations, he said there will be other costs the town can't afford. He said the town met with a developer, walked through the building and found other things in need of repair such as new windows, fixing potential mould problems and municipal snow clearing in the winter.

"We're supportive of the programs, but we are not in the financial position. We're operating major financial deficits in our town that the taxpayers of Harbour Grace sooner or later will have to pay for," Coombs said.

"We cannot afford it. It's a financial thing, and to say the town has neglected it, that's not really true. We have to look after the tax payers of the town."

Coombs said the struggle to keep the building open has blown back on the town, something he said is unfair.

High praise, but no commitments made

The building costs about $70,000 a year to operate, most of which Blake said was being funded by the SPLASH Centre itself.

For its part, Blake said the centre also doesn't want to own the building, citing legal liabilities the group cannot take on.

"We are a volunteer organization and we are, primarily, interested in providing service to our young people," said Blake.

"We are, I guess, not at a point where we can assume the legal liabilities that comes with owning the building."

Both Blake and Coombs had hoped the building's ownership could be transferred to the provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, with the SPLASH Centre then leasing space and paying for operational costs.

But Parsons said that department can also not afford the building. She said the provincial government will work with a potential buyer and the SPLASH Centre to keep the programs where they are.

The building is slated to close Sept. 17.

