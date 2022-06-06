After more than 3 decades, Splash n' Putt's bumper cars have been bumped out

Bumper cars have been a part of Splash n' Putt, on the Trans-Canada Highway in central Newfoundland, since 1990, but are being swapped out for a new attraction this summer. (Splash n' Putt)

A staple of summer fun near Newfoundland's Terra Nova National Park will look a little different this season, as the Splash n' Putt water park has gotten rid of its bumper cars after more than three decades of use.

Park owner Shane Gardner says the bumper cars' popularity have dropped in recent years, and parts for the machines have become increasingly hard — if not impossible — to come by.

"Because of COVID we faced major supply chain issues, and parts were not available," Gardner said Monday. "We actually looked at this year not being able to run them because we couldn't get the critical parts we needed.… As recently as March, we still weren't sure."

The park was closed during the summer of 2020 as a result of the pandemic, but Gardner said the business was able to rebound with a strong 2021.

Gardner acknowledged there is a sentimental attachment to the bumper cars said there has been some negative reaction to the park's decision, but he said the business is excited about the cars' replacement — the Supernova XD Theatre, a ride simulator.

Splash n' Putt owner Shane Gardner says getting rid of the park's bumper cars was a tough decision but he's excited about its newest attraction. (Emma Grunwald/CBC)

Gardner says the Supernova can simulate a variety of rides, including roller-coasters and race cars. The ride consists of two hydraulic platforms that seat six people each and features motion, wind and water as riders are immersed in the action playing out on eight-metre-wide screen.

The park is working to have the attraction ready for their opening on July 1.

"We've always wanted a roller-coaster or whatever, but this way we can have different experiences throughout the day," Gardner said.

"There's a lot of positive, but we are getting some negative feedback on replacing the bumper cars. But I think this experience is going to outweigh anything you can get on the bumper cars."