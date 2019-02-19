New
TVs stolen from Splash n' Putt cabins some time in past 5 months, say police
Police say the stolen flat-screen televisions range from 19 to 22 inches.
Suspects pried open the doors of the cabins, police said
Some time in the past five months, televisions were stolen from each of the cabins at the Splash n' Putt resort in Glovertown, according to police.
Police got the call yesterday about the missing television sets but the thefts happened some time between then and Oct. 2018, according to a release sent Tuesday by the town's RCMP detachment.
The alleged thieves used a tool to pry their way in through the doors and steal the television sets, the release said.
The sets are all black, flat-screen LG-brand models ranging from 19 to 22 inches, police said. One was damaged and left behind.
Police are reminding home and cabin owners to lock up and consider using security cameras, motion lights, alarms and fencing.
