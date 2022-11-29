The celebration is over, but this photographer captured permanent memories of the Spirit Song Festival

Snotty Nose Rez Kids brought the energy to fans in St. John's during their closing set of the Spirit Song Festival. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

The 10th edition of the Spirit Song Festival — put on by non-profit organization First Light — is a weeklong celebration of Indigenous arts and culture from across Canada.

Photographer Daniel Smith was there every step of the way, capturing moments from the dozens of events held throughout the city, including Saturday night's wrapup celebration.

"Spirit Song festival began as a seed 10 years ago and has grown into a festival of art which transcends cultural boundaries, brings us together and acts as a binding force to unite us all," said First Light executive director Stacey Howse.

"Spirit Song ignites passion for Indigenous arts and culture and allows us the space to not only celebrate, but pass on cultural knowledge for generations to come."

Below is a photo gallery of the festival's closing night, with photographs from Smith who was in the middle of it all.

Sean Soukola, left, and Larry Yazzie of Native Pride Dancers from Jacksonville, Florida. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Jennie Williams, Ashley Dicker and Amena Harlick of Inuit throat singing group Immali. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Jason Soukola and Sean Soukola of Native Pride Dancers from Jacksonville, Florida. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Children of Inuit drum dancer workshop, led by Jennie Williams. The kids had three sessions during the week and got to perform on the main stage at the end of the festival. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Fans and dancers take the stage during the Snotty Nose Rez Kids set to close out the night and the festival. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

The Spirit Song festival is an all ages affair. These youngsters were treated to glow sticks Saturday during the dance party. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Attendees of the Spirit Song festival were all smiles on the dance floor Saturday night in St. John's. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Children from Inuit Drum Dancer workshop hit the stage Saturday night. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids finished off the week-long festival with a set that amplified the fans. (Submitted by Daniel Smith)

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador