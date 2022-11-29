The celebration is over, but this photographer captured permanent memories of the Spirit Song Festival
A photo gallery of the Spirit Song Festival's closing night, with photographs from Daniel Smith.
Scroll through this photo gallery of the closing night of the Spirit Song Festival
The 10th edition of the Spirit Song Festival — put on by non-profit organization First Light — is a weeklong celebration of Indigenous arts and culture from across Canada.
Photographer Daniel Smith was there every step of the way, capturing moments from the dozens of events held throughout the city, including Saturday night's wrapup celebration.
"Spirit Song festival began as a seed 10 years ago and has grown into a festival of art which transcends cultural boundaries, brings us together and acts as a binding force to unite us all," said First Light executive director Stacey Howse.
"Spirit Song ignites passion for Indigenous arts and culture and allows us the space to not only celebrate, but pass on cultural knowledge for generations to come."
Below is a photo gallery of the festival's closing night, with photographs from Smith who was in the middle of it all.