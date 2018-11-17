St. John's Native Friendship Centre gets a new name ahead of festival

The St. John's Native Friendship Centre, a fixture for the urban Indigenous community, announced a new look Friday.

The centre rebranded as the First Light Centre in time to celebrate its 2018 Spirit Song festival this weekend, showcasing Indigenous acts and offering free arts workshops in singing, dancing and songwriting.

Tama Fost, who teaches Inuit throat singing, was on hand at the start of the festival Friday, instructing newcomers to the ancient art form.

"It;s a guttural sound that comes deep from within your chest, moreso than your throat," Fost explained.

"What I like to say is, your diaphragm is almost like a clutch in a car. No two cars and no two clutches are the same. So you've got to honour your body's way of letting you know if you're breathing in or out too deeply."

Fost instructs new singers to pay attention to their breath. (CBC)

Fost said much of throat singing is paying attention to both yourself and your partner.

"A very significant part of it is to listen, to train your ears to not only listen to the sounds you're making, but more importantly the sounds your partner is making, since it's such a dynamic duet between two partners.

"It's very meditative, actually. It's almost like a trance."

Part of her workshop introduced new singers to the cultural importance of the craft, she said.

"It's a very ancient tradition. It was suppressed for a period of time in Canadian history, and in our province's history, so it's important to share the knowledge of this beautiful tradition."

Workshops continue Saturday, while Twin Flames and Eastern Owl are among the acts slated to perform at Spirit Song's evening concert, which starts 7 p.m. at the Cochrane Centre.

With files from Anthony Germain

