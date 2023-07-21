Spirit of Newfoundland's Kathie Hicks laments lost summer over delays

Kathie Hicks is CEO and co-founder of Spirit of Newfoundland. She says her company is waiting on city council to allow it to move to a new location. (Jonny Hodder/CBC)

This was meant to be a big summer for the Spirit of Newfoundland theatre company.

The organization's brass were planning to move into a new location at Gower Street United Church's lecture hall in St. John's and, just down the road, re-open their Screech museum — a venue dedicated to the famous Newfoundland rum.

But CEO and co-founder Kathie Hicks said the city has pressed pause on those plans.

For the last decade the theatre company called the Masonic Temple home, and it was supposed to move into the church's lecture hall for this season. But Hicks said they were told by the city that upgrades needed to happen before they could fully open there. As it stands, Hicks said they can only operate their much smaller kitchen party and screech-in events.

"It is a 130-year-old building. So these are old buildings downtown and that is the point of these gorgeous, beautiful jewels downtown. They're older and they went by different codes," Hicks told CBC News.

The city wants them to make structural changes, like installing a new exit by punching through a wall, she explained.

But Hicks says that shouldn't be an issue, because there will never be a service in the church while the theatre is performing due to the noise, meaning they wouldn't need additional exits. All told the renovations will cost an estimated $190,000.

Rather than operating out of the church, they've been hosting the latest musical The Show Must G'wan B'y at venues around town like Bella Vista, and the Elks Club Lodge and the Classic Cafe, she said.

Kathie Hicks said the theatre at Gower Street United now has a new address, 208 Gower Street. (Christine Davies/CBC)

This is the theatre company's 27th year in business, and it's their fifth location, said Hicks.

"We want to try to help save one of these great structures downtown at the same time as we're doing business. The same thing we did at the Masonic Temple."

Plans for museum screech to a halt

Down the road from the church, Hicks said their plans to reinstall their Screech museum have also stalled at 21-23 Queens Road.

Hicks said the city has told the company they need to apply for rezoning and then apply for a restaurant or lounge license to serve alcohol. However, she stressed they don't want to serve food.

It's something that Hicks finds frustrating, pointing out that there have been three restaurants serving alcohol over the years out of the building and they didn't have to apply for rezoning.

They want to carry on performing screech-ins at the Queens Road location, too. It's also a family-friendly event, as the rum can be swapped for Purity syrup, she said.

Kathie Hicks said their Screech paraphernalia is being kept in storage. (Submitted by Kathie Hicks)

Right now, she said all their Screech memorabilia is in storage and the room they planned to renovate is in shambles as they wait to hear about the future of the space.

There won't be a decision on rezoning until August, she said, which means the tourist season would be over by the time they were ready to open.

City weighs in

In an email, a city spokesperson explained to CBC News that upgrades to the church's lecture hall are necessary for safety reasons.

That includes adequate exits, fire separations, and other items to make sure the building meets the codes for safety, accessibility and sustainability.

The City of St. John's says it's working with the theatre company. (John Gushue/CBC)

For the Screech museum, the spokesperson said the building still needs to be rezoned regardless of its cultural purpose. She also pointed out that Hicks is applying for heritage designation for the building, which would allow council's discretion to approve a use not typically allowed under existing zoning.

"We would like to point out that, in this case, staff have been working to move this process as quickly as possible and are in fact running two processes simultaneously so that, once the heritage designation is in place, the application to allow a discretionary use — which has its own process of public notification — can also be ready to be considered," the email read.

At Monday's council meeting there will be a notice to begin that process.

Hicks, meanwhile, notes the council's process is costing the company money, as she's currently renting out other venues.

"There's a big set up each time. Then you got to tear it down, You set it up. You have to tear it down. And it's terrible," she said.

"Lots of people are coming, but you know, it's an industry that is going to grow. It can grow, but it won't grow well like this."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador