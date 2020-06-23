St. John's Waltz: Spirit of Newfoundland brings out the love in tribute video

The Spirit of Newfoundland paid tribute to the City of St. John's after getting the go-ahead to produce a video for St. John's Day. (City of St. John's/YouTube)

The City of St. John's commissioned a video to celebrate St. John's Day, but it was also labour of love — a love for a city coping with unusual times, featuring a tune by the late songwriter Ron Hynes that has become an anthem over the years.

Spirit of Newfoundland, a company best known for its dinner theatre productions, took the wheel and delivered the video.

The song of choice? A cover of Hynes's St. John's Waltz, a song rich with imagery of the harbour's gleaming lights, the city's bustling downtown, "seagull dreams" at Amherst Rock, and tall-tale-telling mariners who dance on the decks of their ships.

"It is bringing such joy to us, because the whole intention … in these COVID-19 times was to bring a smile, bring love, for love of the city, and we think it achieved that at the end of the day," Spirit of Newfoundland's CEO and co-owner Kathie Hicks told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show.

"I can't wipe the smile from my face every time I see it."

The video features ordinary people waltzing to the song, sometimes in iconic locations around the city, sometimes in their homes.

Hicks said the idea has been on the burner for a while. When the city needed promotional material, Spirt of Newfoundland stepped up with a pitch for the video concept.

"This is the right virtual event. While we're still in our bubbles we can't get out and gather, but we can certainly get on our deck now and have a little scuff," she said.

The original

Guitarist Sandy Morris, a household name across the province who played on the original recording with Hynes, was delighted to take part in the video. The scenic harbour is behind him as he plays.

"What a photogenic city," Morris said, laughing. "There's not a bad angle in this town."

In a world of romance, don't miss out on the chance/ To be dancin' the St. John's waltz. - Ron Hynes, St. John's Waltz

Morris is among the privileged few to have worked closely with Hynes over many years, getting to know the "man of a thousand songs" through the early going of the Wonderful Grand Band and through his subsequent solo career.

He said Hynes, who died in 2015, would be proud of the new video.

Guitarist Sandy Morris backed up Ron Hynes countless times over the years, and played on Hynes's recording of St. John's Waltz. (Spirit of Newfoundland)

"I think he'd be delighted because of Spirit's involvement, because he was a great fan of the company. But also to have the whole town involved, and to see people actually dancing to the St. John's Waltz — beautiful," said Morris.

"Everybody I've spoke to just loves it. It's such a positive and happy spirit about the whole thing. It's a great sentiment, especially in these times."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador