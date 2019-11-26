E. coli outbreak over in N.L., says Department of Health
Spinach was the "probable source of exposure," says the provincial government, after 30 confirmed cases last month.
Spinach 'probable source of exposure,' says provincial government after 30 confirmed cases in October
An outbreak of E. coli that saw 30 confirmed cases from the Eastern, Central and Western Health authorities in Newfoundland is over, says the provincial government.
A press release Tuesday morning from the Department of Health and Community Services says test results from the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg indicate Newfoundland and Labrador was the only province in the country affected by the October outbreak.
"The investigation concluded that spinach was the probable source of exposure," reads the release. "The source of exposure is no longer in the food supply and there is no ongoing risk to the public."
Of the 30 confirmed cases, there were no reported deaths.
