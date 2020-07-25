No internet, no problem: This St. John's restaurant is giving away free meals for the homeless

An Indian food restaurant in St. John's isn't letting the struggle of a new startup, coupled with the ongoing pandemic, stop it from giving back to the community.

SpiceX opened in February, just a few weeks before pandemic shutdowns gripped Newfoundland and Labrador.

Owner Mithun Mathew told CBC Radio's On The Go the restaurant has been helping international students and those who aren't eligible for federal government relief programs with free meals.

For the month of July, the focus is on helping the homeless. Over the course of helping those in the community, Mathew said he has found plenty of reasons to lend a helping hand.

"The first thing is that we get great support from the community, and secondly I find there are a lot of people who need our help, or our support," Mathew said.

"Their situations are different than ours. They are more affected by this pandemic."

All it takes is one phone call or message to Mathew, with the location of someone who may be in need of his authentic cuisine and his staff will handle the delivery.

SpiceX owner Mithun Mathew isn't letting pandemic struggles stop him from helping out his community. (SpiceX/Facebook)

Mathew said the shifted focus on help from the community is because there are people in need who may not have access to Internet or social media, where he has been advertising free meals.

"If you see someone who is asking for food, or spare change or something like that, they can contact us and we will deliver their meal," he said.

As a former international student himself, Mathew said he knows the struggle of being low on money.

He added that he feels inspired by other businesses also helping to give back to people in need, and the middle of a global pandemic is the perfect time to do it.

"Before I had a full-time job or a business I didn't have an opportunity to give back," he said.

"So I think this is the right opportunity to give back to the community."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador