Spicing up your life with expanded seasonings is the goal of new farmer's market project

Variety is the spice of life, but in St. John's, the lack of variety of spices can be isolating for newcomer Canadians.

That's a problem the St. John's Farmers' Market wants to address with its new At Home In the Kitchen project.

Michelle Debnath Canning, the co-ordinator of the project, has first-hand experience with it.

Her parents came to Newfoundland and Labrador from Bangladesh in the 1990s when she was young, and told her it was hard to find the kind of spices they often used back home.

"What you eat is a part of you, a part of your culture," she said.

There are ways to do it that are really organic — no pun intended. - Pam Anstey

"You're bringing a little part of you with you and when you're trying to establish yourself in a country where you don't know the language, you don't know the culture, having a little bit of familiarity helps you feel like you're not just here to rent, you're not just here temporarily, you're here to create a home."

In recent years, amid increasing numbers of immigrants and newcomers, Debnath Canning said there has been a sizable increase in the variety of seasoning and spices available at larger retailers and in specialty shops.

But, she said, it could be a lot better.

She spoke with a few groups who told her that they order bulk spices from places like Halifax, Montreal or Toronto because it's cheaper to have it shipped to St. John's from the mainland than it is to order to St. John's from international vendors.

Muhammad Nasir and Afiya Altaf work in the Curry Delight kitchen. Debnath Canning says Curry Delight is one of the local restaurants she talked to that makes their own blend of spices. (Ken Meeker/CBC)

"If there was a way we could offer key ingredients in bulk here, I think it would be really beneficial for the economy of St. John's," Debnath Canning said, adding that some restaurants make their own blends to get the flavours of home just right.

"If we know what's available and we can either gather more or at least mix it together, I think specialty shops can also carry these things in more demand, which would be really beneficial for the small local shops."

Make St. John's feel like home

Pam Anstey, executive director of the St. John's Farmers' Market, said the project also hopes to compile a comprehensive list of where shoppers can find hard-to-locate ingredients from different cultures.

"There are places in the city that do exist that sometimes people don't know about, or they don't really know what they have or where to go to get them, so maybe we can connect people that way, too," she said.

A good example she points to is the experience Murray Meadows Farm in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's had when they brought on two Syrian farmers.

Emaad Alktifan and Nezar Khalif grew fava beans and other Syrian cuisine favourites at the Murray Meadows Farm this past season, to huge success. (Gavin Simms/CBC)

Nezar Khalif and Emaad Alktifan had a wish list of produce they and other Syrians in the region would love to see at the market, so the farm dedicated a plot to that produce — and when they brought it to market, they couldn't keep it in stock.

"There are ways to do it that are really organic — no pun intended — but there are ways to do it that really just connect people that are here already," Anstey said, adding that anyone who wants to get involved with the project can get in touch with the St. John's Farmers' Market.

"Maybe it could be growing a different thing, maybe it could be import channels.… It could be all sorts of different things. We're pretty open to how to do things, we just want to make sure people get what they need to feel like this is home, too."

