In wake of violent incident, Spencer Street residents say more police isn't the answer

A violent incident on Spencer Street on Wednesday morning, the latest in a series of disturbances on the downtown St. John's street, has residents calling for more resources beyond a police presence for help.

Around 9:30 a.m., street resident Matt Howse heard several minutes of shouting and yelling. While he said it's not uncommon to hear shouting outside, this noise stood out.

"It was really loud and really intense, you could tell something out of the ordinary was happening," he said.

The flashing lights of police patrol cars followed. Howse stepped outside to check, and what he saw "wasn't good," he said.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary had arrived, and a man on street was rushed to hospital with what police later said were serious injuries. Police have not specified what those injuries were, the extent of them, or what caused them.

Not only regular patrol officers, but also forensic officers and investigators with the force's major crimes unit also came to the street, cordoning off a section and declaring it a crime scene and an active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with footage to knowledge of what happened Wednesday to get in touch. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

Area 'overpoliced,' says resident

Wednesday's incident comes on the heels of other recent disturbances on Spencer Street. Gunshots rang out in the early morning hours of Aug. 6, waking up and alarming residents, while in October 2019, the same house caught fire twice.

Howse, who has lived on Spencer Street for six years, said he has noticed more police activity in the last two years or so, and that there is also more for-profit, private social housing arrangements with people coming and going often.

"I don't think these are problems; these are symptoms of much bigger problems," he told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, pointing to the strained provincial economy, rising opioid addictions and precarious housing situations as possibly playing a role.

I love this street. I think folks would be really willing to work on some sort of collective solution. - Sam Morton

Sam Morton, who has lived on the street for four years, agreed.

"We're seeing symptoms of larger societal problems. Even though we're seeing a lot of violence on Spencer Street recently, it's at a more systemic level," she said.

While Morton said at times she has felt unsafe in the area, overall she said the street was "extremely overpoliced," and that continued response isn't the most appropriate one.

"The police are coming after the fact, and we need to look at these systemic issues, get people mental health support, support for addictions, and good housing, all these kinds of things," she said.

"When the RNC come it's already too late. We don't need to be overpoliced; we need other kinds of solutions."

Howse said he'd like to see a publicly funded drug rehabilitation centre in Newfoundland and Labrador. While Morton wasn't sure of the way forward, she said if any level of government is looking for solutions, she hopes the people of Spencer Street are involved.

"I just hope they know that people on the street are wonderful. I love this street. I think folks would be really willing to work on some sort of collective solution," she said.

"So I hope they reach out to us, because there's a lot of capacity here."

In a statement, the RNC said they will update the community with information on Wednesday's incident, once it's available. Police are asking the public that if they have any information, dashcam or other video of what happened to get in touch.

