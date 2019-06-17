Driver caught going 152 km/h has licence suspended
An 18-year-old driver had his vehicle impounded for three days after RNC officers clocked him going 152 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway.
An 18-year-old driver has had his licence suspended for a week after police clocked him going 152 km/h.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary stopped the vehicle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Steady Brook around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
The posted speed limit on that stretch of the TCH is 100 km/h.
Police charged the driver with exceeding the speed limit by 51 km/h or greater.
They also impounded his vehicle for three days.