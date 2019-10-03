Speeding drivers targeted as RNC, towns team up to put more cruisers on streets

Bert Hickey says municipalities know the RNC cannot police every road at every time. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Residents on the Northeast Avalon can expect to see more police cruisers on the streets, as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary starts a new partnership with area municipalities to crack down on speeding motorists.

All cities and towns in the region are onboard for a six-year pilot project that will see a police traffic committee tackling bad behaviour from motorists.

As part of the initiative, communities have also agreed to invest money into the RNC's traffic services division to help pay for four new police cruisers.

"We have very little tolerance for people who speed down here," said Bert Hickey, mayor of Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove.

Hickey said traffic in his area has increased considerably, and so too have speeds on the road.

A sign outside the town hall in Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove doesn't beat around the bush. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The town installed speed bumps earlier this year, and a large sign at the town hall reads, "Speed Bumps Mean Slow Down, Not Ready to Launch."

Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove has agreed to invest $5,000 in the project. Larger municipalities are paying more.

Hickey said municipalities recognize they have a part to play.

"We understand the RNC only have so many resources they can apply here," he said. "They can't be down here 24/7, so we talked about it in council and decided we need to do something, too."

Better relationships, safer roads

RNC Chief Joe Boland said the constabulary has been working on stronger relationships with municipalities for several years.

"They would have a seat at the table with us," Boland said. "And it would be focused strictly on traffic, and what different things we can do to alleviate some of the concerns the residents have."

Joe Boland said the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has been working hard to strengthen its relationships with municipalities in metro St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

The City of Mount Pearl signed a memorandum of understanding at this week's council meeting, committing $30,000 over the six-year project.

Boland, who noted the Newfoundland and Labrador government puts a significant amount of money into police enforcement, said the RNC is proud of the partnerships its creates, and the work they do.

"We all press for budgets these days.… I got to have officers as well to put in the vehicles," Boland said.

"It is (a) bit different for (the municipalities).… They would be investing somewhat into a police service. We will see where it goes, but we are encouraged by the support that we've gotten from the councillors and the communities."

