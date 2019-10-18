Speeding offences dominate police traffic blitz on long weekend

The RCMP say it checked 2,600 vehicles during the Thanksgiving long weekend and laid 642 charges.

The overwhelming majority of those charges — 478 — were for speeding.

Operation Impact was conducted by police forces across the country from Oct. 11 to 14, and included the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Police say there were 11 charges of using a cellphone and 13 related to insurance violations.

The RCMP also impounded 17 vehicles, issued two roadside suspensions for drugs, performed 15 roadside screening tests and conducted three field sobriety tests.

Man acquitted of murder facing charges after he was stopped

The most notable vehicle check ended with Lyndon Butler, who was previously found not guilty of second-degree murder in 2014, facing eight charges after police say they caught him with a handgun in Conception Bay South Friday night.

Lyndon Butler, 29, is led into the holding cells at provincial court in St. John's Tuesday, earlier this week. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Specifically, the charges include possessing a handgun while prohibited from doing so, possessing a loaded firearm or a firearm with accessible ammunition, possessing a handgun without a licence, and possessing a handgun for a purpose dangerous to the public.

Butler was placed on a 10-year firearms prohibition, related to previous convictions.

This week, he was released from custody on bail on several conditions including a curfew of 7 p.m., a mandatory daily check-in with the RNC, and a ban on having a cellphone.

Butler, 29, is not allowed to leave the province, consume drugs or be in possession of any weapons.