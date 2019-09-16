Skip to Main Content
Man had open booze, was driving 85 km/h above speed limit: RCMP 
Nfld. & Labrador·New

The high-speed incident happened Saturday night shortly before 11:30.

CBC News ·
RCMP say the driver was driving 85 km/h over the posted speed limit of 100 km/h. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

A 22-year-old man from South River was clocked driving 185 km/h with open alcohol in his vehicle on the weekend, according to the RCMP.

The speed limit on the road is 100 km/h. 

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Saturday on the Trans-Canada Highway near Witless Bay Line, said police. 

The driver also gave police a breath sample "that was in breach of provincial legislation," according to a press release from the police, but the exact blood-alcohol level wasn't provided.  

The man was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for driving more than 51 km/h above the speed limit and for driving with expired registration.  

He was also charged under the Liquor Control Act with having open alcohol in the vehicle. His licence has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

