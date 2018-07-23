Open alcohol, impaired driving and speeding add up to court date for 19-year-old driver

A 19-year-old driver has had his licence suspended and car seized after police say he was speeding and impaired, and had open alcohol in his vehicle.

On Saturday around 1:30 a.m., Glovertown RCMP spotted a car speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway towards Gander, according to a police press release.

Glovertown police weren't able to catch up with the driver, but Gander RCMP intercepted the vehicle closer to the town, as it was passing a transport truck. Police say the car was going faster than 151 km/h at the time.

Open alcohol was found in the car, say police, and the driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. He's also been charged with operating a vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 0.08, and speeding in excess of 151 km/h.

Due to the impaired driving charge, the car has been seized for 30 days and the man's licence has been suspended for seven days. After seven days, he gets his licence back for two weeks, after which it's then suspended for a further 90 days.

The man was released from custody and is due to appear in court Oct. 30.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador