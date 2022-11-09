Content
Stop speeding past school buses, pleads Labrador City mother

Darlene Saunders says she's counted at least four recent incidences of drivers making dangerous passes by school buses at her daughter's bus stop.

Darlene Saunders is fed up with drivers putting children in danger

CBC News ·
Darlene Saunders of Labrador City says she's fed up with drivers speeding past school buses at her daughter's bus stop. (Darryl Dinn/CBC)

A Labrador City mother says she's fed up with drivers speeding past stopped school buses and putting children in danger.

Darlene Saunders says she's counted at least four recent incidences of drivers making dangerous passes around school buses at her daughter's bus stop.

"One was at quite a high rate of speed," Saunders said Tuesday. "It's very worrisome as a parent."

Saunders said she's particularly fearful for her daughter, Jerrica, who has Down syndrome and will sometimes run into the street unexpectedly.

"She is a runner. So that makes it that much more stressful as a parent," Saunders said.

"If she sees something that catches her attention, she'll go. She, she'll just run. And that was the biggest worry about her running."

Saunders said she and other parents have brought their concerns to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. In a statement to CBC News, the RNC said they have issued tickets but didn't specify how many.

Illegally passing a school bus with its stop sign out can result in fines ranging from $500 to $1,200 as well as the loss of six demerit points, according to the Highway Traffic Act.

Saunders hopes drivers in the area will pay more attention to school buses and slow down.

"It's a small town. Nobody needs to be in such a hurry," she said.

"It takes five minutes to get from one end of town to the other, and there's really no excuse for it."

With files from Darryl Dinn

