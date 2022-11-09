Stop speeding past school buses, pleads Labrador City mother
Darlene Saunders is fed up with drivers putting children in danger
A Labrador City mother says she's fed up with drivers speeding past stopped school buses and putting children in danger.
Darlene Saunders says she's counted at least four recent incidences of drivers making dangerous passes around school buses at her daughter's bus stop.
"One was at quite a high rate of speed," Saunders said Tuesday. "It's very worrisome as a parent."
Saunders said she's particularly fearful for her daughter, Jerrica, who has Down syndrome and will sometimes run into the street unexpectedly.
"She is a runner. So that makes it that much more stressful as a parent," Saunders said.
"If she sees something that catches her attention, she'll go. She, she'll just run. And that was the biggest worry about her running."
Saunders said she and other parents have brought their concerns to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. In a statement to CBC News, the RNC said they have issued tickets but didn't specify how many.
Illegally passing a school bus with its stop sign out can result in fines ranging from $500 to $1,200 as well as the loss of six demerit points, according to the Highway Traffic Act.
Saunders hopes drivers in the area will pay more attention to school buses and slow down.
"It's a small town. Nobody needs to be in such a hurry," she said.
"It takes five minutes to get from one end of town to the other, and there's really no excuse for it."
With files from Darryl Dinn
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?