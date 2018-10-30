Skip to Main Content
Driver's licence suspended after driving 151 km/h in RDF

Rain, fog and wet road conditions didn't stop a driver on the Avalon Peninsula from doing more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit Monday.

Police response prompted by concerned citizen

A man was ticketed, and had his licence suspended and vehicle impounded, after driving more than 151 km/h on the Trans-Canada Highway. (CBC)

Rain, drizzle, fog (RDF) and wet road conditions didn't stop a driver on the Avalon Peninsula from doing more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit Monday.

The RCMP in Holyrood caught the driver after receiving a call from a concerned driver who witnessed another vehicle dangerously speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway.

Officers stopped the driver after observing the vehicle going more than 151 km/h

The driver was issued a ticket for driving more than 51 km/h above the posted speed limit.

Officers also suspended the man's driver's licence and impounded his vehicle.  

