New
Driver's licence suspended after driving 151 km/h in RDF
Rain, fog and wet road conditions didn't stop a driver on the Avalon Peninsula from doing more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit Monday.
Police response prompted by concerned citizen
Rain, drizzle, fog (RDF) and wet road conditions didn't stop a driver on the Avalon Peninsula from doing more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit Monday.
The RCMP in Holyrood caught the driver after receiving a call from a concerned driver who witnessed another vehicle dangerously speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway.
Officers stopped the driver after observing the vehicle going more than 151 km/h
The driver was issued a ticket for driving more than 51 km/h above the posted speed limit.
Officers also suspended the man's driver's licence and impounded his vehicle.