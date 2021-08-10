Driver caught speeding at 183 km/h after weaving between lanes winds up losing licence
A young St. John's man caught excessively speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway west of St. John's now has fines and no driver's licence to show for his behaviour.
Vehicle impounded after Mounties catch driver near Ocean Pond
A young St. John's man caught excessively speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway west of St. John's now has fines and no driver's licence to show for his behaviour.
In a statement, RCMP said the man, 23, was caught on radar speeding at 183 km/h last Wednesday.
An off-duty officer first noticed the driver weaving between lanes on the TCH near Holyrood. The off-duty officer said the driver of the Dodge Durango SUV came close to causing a collision.
The RCMP's traffic services division found the driver and clocked him at 183 km/h near Ocean Pond.
The SUV was impounded.
The driver was fined $520 for excessive speeding, and his driver's licence has been suspended.
"This type of driving behavior will not be tolerated," RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?