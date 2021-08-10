Driver caught speeding at 183 km/h after weaving between lanes winds up losing licence

An RCMP cruiser equipped with radar clocked a St. John's man driving at 183 km/h near Ocean Pond. (RCMP )

A young St. John's man caught excessively speeding on the Trans-Canada Highway west of St. John's now has fines and no driver's licence to show for his behaviour.

In a statement, RCMP said the man, 23, was caught on radar speeding at 183 km/h last Wednesday.

An off-duty officer first noticed the driver weaving between lanes on the TCH near Holyrood. The off-duty officer said the driver of the Dodge Durango SUV came close to causing a collision.

The RCMP's traffic services division found the driver and clocked him at 183 km/h near Ocean Pond.

The SUV was impounded.

The driver was fined $520 for excessive speeding, and his driver's licence has been suspended.

"This type of driving behavior will not be tolerated," RCMP said in a statement Tuesday.

