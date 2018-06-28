Time is short but the waiting list is long for children who need specialized wheelchairs

Terrence Mallay spent the summer before his third birthday learning to play soccer. Two years later, he can no longer stand, walk, talk or eat on his own. His eyesight appears to be fading.

Doctors give him one to two years to live.

And he has spent several months waiting for a specialized wheelchair because Newfoundland and Labrador has just a few technicians to custom-fit the machines, which can dramatically improve their users' lives.

Terrence, 4, has late-infantile Batten disease, a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disorder that interferes with his cells' ability to break down waste known as lipofuscin. The condition causes cells to die, leading to a host of physical and mental impairments — and eventually resulting in death.

Terrance in July 2017, prior to being diagnosed with Batten disease. (Submitted by Vincent Mallay)

In mid-December — shortly after he lost his ability to walk on his own — Terrence's rehabilitation team paired him with a specialized wheelchair. That is where he'll spend most of the rest of his life, going on outings, eating, sleeping — all activities made exceedingly difficult by his current condition.

More than six months later, he is still waiting for that chair.

Waiting game

Terrence's father, Vincent Mallay, says he was told to expect a two-month wait for the wheelchair. So when Terrence was airlifted to the Janeway Children's Hospital from Burin with double pneumonia June 10, Mallay went looking for answers.

He was shocked when a secretary at the adaptive-seating department told him the chair had arrived a month and a half earlier, on April 25 — but still wasn't ready for Terrence to use, and wouldn't be for months to come.

"The chair that Terrence has is a specialized chair. The cushion and the seating in it need to be custom-made, and currently there is no one in to custom-make it," Mallay said.

Terrence was airlifted to the Janeway Children's Hospital earlier this month with double pneumonia. (Submitted by Vincent Mallay)

The secretary told him there's a "mile-long" waiting list, and the chair won't be ready until sometime in August.

Mallay believes there were several cases ahead of his son. However, once he complained to the head of the department, citing his son's worsening condition, he was told Terrence is next in line.

"I'm not saying that he's more important than anyone else, but with a terminal illness to where he can continuously decline, day by day, I would have thought it to be a pretty important object to his daily life," said Mallay.

"He can't sit up without somebody helping him sit up."

Could be son's last summer

As his son's disease is quickly progressing, Mallay worries this could be the last summer that Terrence is able to fully enjoy outings, and the chair would make a dramatic improvement to his life.

"My son could possibly be blind by August. His most dangerous thing to get that could kill him is pneumonia. By the time August rolls around it's cold," he said.

"Right now is the time I can take him outside comfortably and feel safe."

Terrence and father Vincent Mallay enjoy a nap in March 2017. (Submitted by Vincent Mallay)

Mallay still takes his son on outings in regular wheelchairs when he can but it's a two-person job, with one person walking alongside the wheelchair to keep Terrence from falling over.

"The chair, for him, is literally everything. It's gonna be his bed. It's gonna be a place for him to eat comfortably. It's gonna be his ability to sit up and be around us," said Mallay.

Children can outgrow chair measurements

Julie Seaward's daughter, Jade, contracted a rare form of meningitis shortly after birth, causing her to have a stroke affecting half her brain.

By the time the disease was diagnosed and an effective antibiotic was found, Jade was left with only five-to-10 percent brain function.

Jade is now 19 months old, can't eat or sit up on her own, and needs the same type of specialized wheelchair as Terrence.

Julie Seaward and Ken Williams hold daughter Jade in December. Jade was not expected to survive after a pediatric stoke left her with severe brain damage. (Submitted by Julie Seaward)

Seaward said Jade's chair was ordered in early April.

"They told us she would have to wait six weeks, and now it's almost July. Called in a couple of days ago and they added another month," Seaward said.

Seaward says she was told to expect the process of fitting the chair for child to take about three weeks. After that, the seat has to be installed before it's given to the family.

"The problem is that children grow so fast," she said.

"And if they wait so long, they have to get remeasured all over again and over again."

Jade recently spent six weeks in a cast after having surgery due to muscle stiffness that caused her hip to pop out of place.

Seward says this may have happened eventually, but adds the chair could have kept it from happening when Jade was just 17 months old.

Recruitment is difficult, says Eastern Health

Eastern Health did not respond to a request for an interview, but an emailed statement said the health authority employs three seating technicians — one at the Janeway and two at the Dr. Leonard A. Miller Centre — and that recruitment of fully trained technicians can be difficult.

When a technician is on leave, relief is provided by other technicians according to availability. In the case of prolonged leave, Eastern Health may train and/or recruit temporary replacements.

Jade had to undergo a surgery after muscle stiffness caused her hip to pop out of place, resulting in her wearing a cast for six weeks. This photo was taken a week after it was removed. (Submitted by Julie Seaward)

The response also said adaptive seating is provided on a first-come, first-served basis, but exceptions can be made by clinical staff depending on a patient's needs.

"The wait time for pairing individuals with adaptive seating/specialized wheelchairs varies depending on many factors including delivery time, funding, complexity of specialized work to be completed and the volume of active cases at a given time. After the chair arrives, it generally takes two to three months for the work to be completed," said the emailed response.

Terrence's issue resolved

However, in Terrence's case, after a trying wait, the chair-fitting seems to be taking considerably less than three months, and he's due to receive his wheelchair in time to enjoy the warm weather on his outings.

But Mallay says even though his son's issues were resolved, it's important to share his story.

"There is more than my son's wheelchair involved in this," he said.

"It's important for me to make sure that Terrence gets his, but there's many more chairs waiting to be done and there's no technician to do them."

