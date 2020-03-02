Special Olympians return to N.L. from 'experience of a lifetime' with 45 medals

Friends and family filled the airport Monday to welcome home Newfoundland and Labrador's special Olympians. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

Supporters packed St. John's International Airport on Monday afternoon to welcome home the province's foremost Special Olympics athletes.

Cheers went up as teams arrived, bearing both medals and massive grins.

Bradley Murphy showed off his hardware collection — gold, silver and bronze — for snowshoeing. He ran both the 5K and 10K races in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

Murphy described shaving eight minutes off his previous time in the longer race, which set a personal record. "The best part was winning my gold medal," he said.

Bradley Murphy dabbles in a few sports, but brought home three medals for snowshoeing. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

This year's games saw 900 athletes descend on Thunder Bay, Ont. for five days of competition in a variety of sports, from floor hockey to five-pin bowling.

Top performers at the provincial games are selected to represent Newfoundland and Labrador at the national level. Trish Williams, executive director of Special Olympics N.L., said athletes train at least three times a week.

Murphy noted that schedule required a lot of motivation. "The biggest challenge is just getting on the snowshoes," he said.

Preparing for the national games, Williams said, often profoundly impacts the athletes. "[It] creates a lot of life altering things," she said. "We've had athletes that have lost 60 pounds. Athletes that have been able to shave four and five minutes off their personal bests."

Trish Williams of Special Olympics N.L. said training for the games at the national level is often a life-altering journey. (Malone Mullin/CBC)

N.L. competitors brought home 45 medals in all, Williams said, with about three dozen of them setting personal records.

They also forged connections, with elementary classes in Thunder Bay "adopting" some of the athletes from out of town to give them support from the sidelines.

Murphy, too, left Ontario with a few buddies.

"It was important so I could meet all new friends," he said. "It's the experience of a lifetime."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador