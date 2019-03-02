These Special Olympics athletes are in it to win it in Grand Falls-Windsor

The team sports component of the 2019 Special Olympics NL Winter Games has officially begun in Grand Falls-Windsor.

"I'm looking forward to it and hopefully I'll win. I'm going to do my best," said Craig Aylward, who is competing in the curling competition with the Gander Wings Club on Saturday.

There was a huge crowd out for the opening ceremonies on Friday night in Grand Falls-Windsor. (Special Olympics NL Winter Games 2019/Facebook)

The games kicked off on Feb. 22 with a weekend of individual competitions. The team portion of the games runs March 1-3.

Premier Dwight Ball, Lieutenant Governor Judy Foote and musician Sean McCann were all on hand to welcome the athletes at the opening ceremonies of the team competition at the Windsor Pentecostal Church Friday night.

The pews were packed with athletes looking to bring home some hardware.

Craig Aylward is competing in the curling competition (Garrett Barry/CBC)

"The social side of it is very important to them," agrees Marg Byrd, a coordinator with the Gander Wings Club.

"But don't get me wrong, they love to win. And they're there to win."

Tanya Briffett, who is representing the Wings in the bowling competition, agrees.

"I likes bowling because you get to have fun and it gets competitive. Well, I do," she said, laughing.

Tanya Briffett is in it to win it. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The winners from these games will move on to the Canadian Winter Games in Thunder Bay next February. And Byrd says there are a lot of athletes in the province with the chops to make it there.

"This is really important," she said.

Marg Byrd says meeting new friends is nice, but these athletes are competing to win. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

With files from Garrett Barry

