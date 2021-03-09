Elections NL pushes back voting deadline again
Voters now have until March 25 at 4 p.m. NT to get their ballots in
Elections NL is once again pushing back the deadline to return mail-in ballots in the provincial election.
In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk said "concerns have been raised over the timely return of ballots due to weather and transportation concerns," so voters now have until 4 p.m. NT on March 25.
"By setting this date we are enabling an extension for electors, while also maintaining our process for the special ballot count," Chaulk wrote. "Ballots received between now and March 25 will continue to be sorted into their respective ballot boxes and counted toward the end of the process."
Chaulk also said the new deadline will be "strictly enforced."
After the original Feb. 13 election day was postponed due a rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak, voters had until March 1 to get their mail-in ballots in. On Feb. 14, all in-person voting was suspended, and voters now had until March 5 to get their ballots in. Five days after that, the deadline was pushed again, and voters now had until this coming Friday to have their ballots postmarked. The new deadline is for when Elections NL must have received the ballot for it to be counted.
Chaulk's statement says the last voting kits were mailed to electors on March 3. Anyone who applied for a voting kit should receive it in the mail by Friday.
Chaulk is also asking voters not to call the Elections NL office to ask if their ballot has been received, as they are unable to address individual inquires and ballots are immediately sorted and sealed into ballot boxes when received.
